Top Teen: Robin Leske

Around New Year's, 13-year-old Robin Leske spent time preparing and handing out bags filled with food, clothing, and health supplies for

the homeless living in Savannah.

"She and her friend really took a lot of pride and care in preparing the bags and handing them out, and seeing the joy that a small gesture can have," Kirsten Leske, Robin's mom, explained.

Along with a friend, Robin started working on a video to encourage people to help others in our community.

"We wanted to do a PSA telling people around us how its easy to find a blanket you're not using anymore; even things that are so simple, and

you're really helping someone else," Robin explained.

Robin's love for video production started around a year ago when she started making fun videos of clips of actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

"So I downloaded some programs, figured out some new software that I needed to be able to download the clips that I wanted to download, and if you play around with it enough you figure it out," Robin said.

Her creativity doesn't stop there. The 7th grader at Charles Ellis has also had her poetry published. She also loves to dance and is a cadet in Girl Scouts.

"I love that there's a way that you can help out the community without having to do it all on your own; be a part of a group," she said.

In the future, she hopes to attend Savannah Arts and study communication. That's what makes Robin a WTOC Top Teen.

