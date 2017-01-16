Red Cross volunteers installing smoke alarms in Savannah

Volunteers with the American Red Cross in Savannah spent hours servicing the surrounding communities on Monday.

They were out knocking on doors, installing smoke alarms, and making sure people knew how the devices worked. The Red Cross stresses having a working smoke detector in every room.

"A lot of times, a fire starts while people are sleeping, in the middle of the night. Those alarms go off, they wake people, they save lives. That's the number one priority, saving lives," said Kathie Perkins, Disaster Specialist, American Red Cross.

If you do have a smoke alarm in your home, the batteries should be checked at least once a month.

Smoke alarms are said to be good for 10 years. If you don't have one in your home, you can give the Red Cross a call and someone will come out to install it for you. You can reach them at 912.651.5300.

