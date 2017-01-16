4 adults, 2 juveniles arrested after BCSO breaks up HHI burglary

Four adults and two juveniles are behind bars after the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary in process at a home on Perriwinkle Lane, early Sunday afternoon.

When deputies got there, they detained four individuals coming out of the residence. Further investigation led deputies to believe there may have been two individuals still inside. The SWAT team was called to the scene and was able to locate the remaining two inside the home.

No one was injured during the incident.

The six suspects were identified as 23-year-old Allyssa Solomon, 20-year-old Jose Paz, 18-year-old Arnold Paz-Valladres, 18-year-old Anthony Ceballos, and two 16-year-old male juveniles. The four adults were charged with burglary in the second degree, and Solomon was also charged with simple possession of marijuana. All four were transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated without incident.

The two juveniles were detained and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Both are being petitioned to appear before the Beaufort County Family Court for burglary charges in the second degree.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.