This Day In History: Jan 16

Today is Monday, Jan. 16, the 16th day of 2017. This is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

27 B.C.: Caesar Augustus was declared the first Emperor of the Roman Empire by the Senate.

1547: Ivan IV of Russia (popularly known as "Ivan the Terrible") was crowned Czar.

1847: John C. Frémont is appointed Governor of the new California Territory.

1865: Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman decreed that 400,000 acres of land in the South would be divided into 40-acre lots and given to former slaves. (The order, later revoked by President Andrew Johnson, is believed to have inspired the expression, "Forty acres and a mule.")

1920: Prohibition began in the United States as the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect, one year to the day after its ratification. (It was later repealed by the 21st Amendment.)

1935: Fugitive gangster Fred Barker and his mother, Kate "Ma" Barker, were killed in a shootout with the FBI at Lake Weir, Florida.

1942: Actress Carole Lombard, 33, her mother, Elizabeth, and 20 other people were killed when their plane crashed near Las Vegas, Nevada, while heading to California from a war-bond promotion tour. Lombard was the wife of Clark Gable.

1964: "Hello, Dolly!" opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 2,844 performances.

1991: The White House announced the start of Operation Desert Storm to drive Iraqi forces out of Kuwait.

1997: Entertainer Bill Cosby's only son, Ennis, was shot to death in Los Angeles during an apparent roadside robbery attempt.



