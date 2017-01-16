Good News: Oatland recovery continues

It was obvious who was the star of the show when the Oatland Island Wildlife Center wolf exhibit re-opened, but it wasn't only the wolves as much as everything else around them.

"We haven't been out here since the hurricane, so we wanted to see what Oatland looks like now,’’ said Amanda Marks, who visited the wildlife center with her husband and two children. “Oatland's such a jewel and it's a great place to walk around and explore nature.’’

Saturday, it was a place to re-discover what's new again at Oatland.

The heavily wooded wildlife center endured significant damage from Hurricane Matthew, and when the wolf exhibit re-opened for the first time since October this weekend, it was the next step all the way back for the popular family attraction.

"We had some very large trees fall in here, so some of the tree debris was removed,’’ said Oatland’s Director, Heather Merbs. “Most of the fencing was removed and replaced entirely. We lost a large area of perimeter fence as well as out screech owl exhibit, which is right next to the wolf exhibit, so it was almost completely rebuilt from the ground up.’’

The wolves and Oatland's continued recovery were welcomed by a big crowd anxious to get back out onto the trails and experience Oatland in full again.

"We are a part of the community,’’ said Merbs. “I think people who have lived here for a long time can remember coming here as children on field trips, and they are now bringing their own children on the weekends or on field trips. So, I think it's great being able to return to normalcy again after the hurricane.’’

"I think it looks great,’’ added Marks. “I've walked the trails many times and it looks great. I'm so excited to explore the rest of Oatland.’’

Recovery is one trail Oatland did not have to navigate alone.

"We've received support from Kinder-Morgan, from Georgia Power and Grainger Industrial Equipment, so we really appreciate the support we've received from the community,’’ said Merbs. “Everyone’s been really great. The visiting public and our membership have all been great as far as supporting us through this process.’’

It’s a process closer than ever to being finished.

