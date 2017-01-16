Volunteers clean up Camp Low to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Monday morning, United Way's "Hands On" Savannah hosted a community service project at Camp Low to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

At least 60 volunteers came together to paint cabins and landscape, and pick up after hurricane Matthew. Camp Low is the only Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia camp in South Georgia. That means it's important to keep it clean and updated since it's used by so many people.

"Historically, it needs to be preserved, but the biggest reason is it's a place for girls to come and run and make all the noise they want to, play games and learn," said Diana McDnaiel, 'Adopt A Camp' volunteer.

McDaniel says this weekend, Girl Scouts from Florida and South Carolina stayed at Camp Low. It hosts a lot of the traveling scouts coming to Savannah.

"We want to do this because it's Martin Luther King Day and we have a day off of school, so using this time to do something productive, something good for the community, is time well spent," said Lester Jackson, President, Jack & Jill.

