Evans County NAACP hosts annual Catherine Bacon breakfast

Evans County's NAACP Chapter hosted their annual Catherine Bacon kickoff breakfast.

The event pays tribute to Mrs. Bacon, a longtime local volunteer in the civil rights movement.

Organizers use the breakfast to recognize those who worked on the local level and to unite the community.

“One thing we're focused on this year is bringing the community together. With the political divide in the country, it's important that we all have something to celebrate that we agree upon and that's the legacy of Dr. King,” said NAACP Chapter President Willie James Hall.

This marked the 21st year of the breakfast.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.