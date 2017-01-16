Town of Bluffton holds 32nd MLK Day celebration

The town of Bluffton held their annual celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King on Monday.

Folks came out with signs and spirit to march in a parade through Old Town. This year, the Bluffton High School marching band made their first appearance, leading the parade. The events kicked off with a memorial service earlier in the day, and ended in a cookout celebration at the end of the parade.

"We have to realize where we came from, and with the Jim Crow Laws of my time, that he helped to break down all of those barriers, and not just for black people, but for everybody. He was looking for equality for everyone and he shared his love, and that's what he was all about. Love. Love everybody," said Anne L. Cook, MLK Observance Committee Chairperson.

The events were hosted by Bluffton's MLK Observance Committee. It marked their 32nd annual celebration.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.