Bulloch Co. citizens pack downtown Statesboro for MLK Day Parade

Communities across the region took time Monday to remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In Statesboro, the annual parade packed North and West Main streets for more than hour. Organized by the local chapter of the NAACP, the parade brought together local churches, civic organizations, and schools as a way to bring together all aspects of the community.

"It's very essential that everyone comes together and begin doing things together so we can learn a greater appreciation for each other," said Pastor Donald Chavers, Jr., Parade Grand Marshal.

The parade wrapped up with a community service Monday afternoon at Elm Street Church of God.

