New diverging diamond interchange now open at SR 21, I-95

The diverging diamond interchange is officially open at the State Route 21 and Interstate 95 interchange in Port Wentworth.

Although traffic is slower than usual because Monday is a holiday, it is giving people on the road right now time to adjust to the shift.

The Georgia Department of Transportation crews worked hard all weekend long, making the 8 p.m. deadline to reopen Sunday night.

Monday, we caught up with some workers in the area who travel this way every day.

"I haven't been through there yet, but a couple of people have and they said it's kind of crazy. But they said it might work,” said Bojangles’ employee, Sade Love.

This is the first diverging diamond interchange outside of metro Atlanta. While many more of you will travel through on Tuesday, the GDOT suggests you take your time to get used to the changes.

