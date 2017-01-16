Hundreds pay tribute to MLK, Jr. during Hinesville parade

One of the biggest parades in our area, outside Savannah, is in Hinesville.

Bands, crowds and more packed General Screven Way and the streets of downtown Hinesville to pay tribute to Dr. King.

The parade draws together a diverse cross section of Hinesville and Liberty County. The parade's grand marshal believes King's message belongs in the present more than just a piece of history.

“To remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, which we all still benefit from,” said Grand Marshal Rev. Earnest Williams.

Many here also know the local history of Dorchester Academy, which served as a frequent stop for Dr. King as he organized the civil rights movement.

The parade culminated with a community-wide service at Bradwell Institute.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.