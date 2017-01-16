Savannah holds Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade 2017

Thousands lined the streets of downtown Savannah Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a huge parade.

It kicked off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty, and wound its way through the city down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.Folks from all over to came out mark the importance of the day.

"It's good that I'm a father, that I can hang out with my sons on a day like this, that they can know about the history of Martin Luther King," said parade-goer, Gregory Sams.

"Today, because of Dr. King, these young people can grow up to be anything they want to be," said Van Johnson, Parade Marshal, Savannah Alderman.

"This is the kind of day that brings all ethnicities, all cultures, all religions together, and that's really what he was all about," said Ashia Miller, Miss Georgia 2016.

"Martin Luther King's dream was for all people to work together as one in a harmonious relationship," said Carol Bell, Savannah Alderwoman.

This theme for 2017: "A Legacy Never Forgotten, Peace and Love Will Thrive On."

"This is a great day,” said Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach. “This is an important day. It's a day that we don't ever need to forget."

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.