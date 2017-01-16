2 suspects arrested, 2 on the run after shots fired incident in Hardeeville

Two people in custody while two remain on the run in Jasper County after a deputy-involved shooting near Purrysburg Road in Hardeeville.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus told WTOC a call came in shortly before 1:30 p.m. about four armed men riding around in a yellow Hummer.

One deputy tracked them down and the driver wrecked into a ditch while trying to hit that deputy with the car. One of the men inside reportedly got out and pointed his gun at the deputy.

"Our deputies did fire a few rounds at the suspect. Right now multiple agencies set up a perimeter here to try to catch the suspects in question,” said Sheriff Malphrus.

One was arrested at the scene and another was taken into custody during the search.

Sheriff Malphrus tells us no deputies were injured during the incident.

