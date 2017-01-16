Savannah women prepare for historic march in Washington

A suspect shot and killed himself as U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant on Wednesday in Effingham County.More >>
Memorial Health’s board members and the Chatham County Hospital Authority voted to approve the sale of the hospital to the Hospital Corporation of America for $710 million.More >>
Statesboro was awarded $1 million in funding for community revitalization for being a finalist in the America’s Best Communities contest.More >>
Several bills are sitting on Governor Deal's desk, waiting to be signed, including the campus carry bill allowing students to bring guns onto campus.More >>
A Toombs County jury reached a verdict in the 2002 murder of East Georgia College Professor Emily Pestana-Mason on Thursday.More >>
