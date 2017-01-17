Metro investigates West Gwinnett Street shooting

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a home in the 1600 block of West Gwinnett Street near Crosby Street late Monday night.

Officials say Metro officers responded to the shooting around 11:45 p.m. and found 24-year-old Lance Kelly suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Kelly was transported to Memorial University Medical Center for treatment.

Reportedly, Kelly was shot at the residence by a male suspect who fled in a vehicle. Investigators believe Kelly and the suspect are acquaintances.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. Police say the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

