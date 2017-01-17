Metro investigates West Gwinnett Street shooting

An area of disturbed weather in the north-central Atlantic was upgraded to Subtropical Depression One Wednesday morning, making it the first Subtropical system of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
The Hilton Savannah DeSoto Hotel is hosting a job fair on Thursday, April 20 following a multi-million-dollar renovation.More >>
Bessemer police confirm 19-month-old Moriah Rudolph has been found in Alabaster and she is safe. The suspect, Jimmy Lee Wells, of Bessemer is in custody.More >>
The Hampton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide investigation that happened early Wednesday morning in Varnville.More >>
Congressman Buddy Carter is making a special trip to Hinesville this week to check out the progress on the Veterans Memorial Walk site.More >>
