GDOL Career Center holding job recruitment event in Savannah

The Georgia Department of Labor's Savannah Career Center is helping Mortenson Construction recruit at least 350 employees to work in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

There will be a job recruitment event held Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the career center, located at 5520 White Bluff Road in Savannah.

The employer is recruiting assistant superintendents, superintendents, carpenters, electricians, equipment operators, inventory specialist, foremen/leads, laborers, project clerks, quality specialist, safety professionals and solar installers. Most of the positions require entry level experience, but there are also skilled level positions available.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug screen in order to be considered. Applicants should also dress appropriately.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume.

For more information about the recruitment, contact the Savannah Career Center at (912) 356-2773.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.