GDOL Career Center holding job recruitment event in Savannah

The attorney for Patricia Dowdell said she was hit by a flying bat while sitting in the stands at Camden Yards. The bat had slipped out of the hands of Orioles slugger Chris Davis.More >>
Virginia Heard Elementary School in Savannah has been awarded the first elementary-level STEM certification in Southeast Georgia.More >>
Thursday, April 20 is the unofficial start of the second weekend of Orange Crush, and this weekend is expected to have a much different turnout.More >>
Officials say they have ended a restriction on poultry producers that was enacted after the first confirmation of avian influenza in commercial birds in Georgia.More >>
An area of disturbed weather in the north-central Atlantic was upgraded to Subtropical Depression One Wednesday morning, making it the first Subtropical system of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
