Town hall meetings to address Laurel Bay health concerns amid cancer allegations

Laurel Bay, a neighborhood for military families, is under the microscope after the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center launched a public health review.

We continue to follow the situation at Laurel Bay military housing, where an estimated 13 children have been diagnosed with cancer after living there or visiting the area.

Those in command at the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host a town hall meeting for those who live in the Laurel Bay community to address recent claims made by some military families that oil tanks are making kids sick.

Laurel Bay has been the subject of much conversation after a video began to trend on social media that was posted by a mother speaking out on her child's cancer diagnosis.

The commanding officer wrote a letter about the post, confirming acknowledgement of the video created by a mother who is concerned for her sick child and the willingness to answer questions on the situation.

The commanding officer says, "I have known of her child's illness since February of 2015." He goes on to say that medical professionals were contacted and a study began back in June of 2015 to take a closer look at the conditions at Laurel Bay. He says no reliable information has established health issues linked to the community.

In the letter it reads, "A lack of information about either the facts or the command's actions can cause anxiety." Therefore, a town hall is being held to explain the underground storage tank removal program and provide the results of testing.

An explanation will also be provided on the status of the ongoing soil gas testing.

The town hall for those in the Laurel Bay community will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the base theater at MCAS Beaufort, and there will be a second town hall meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the same time and location.

The following is the entire letter that was posted to MCAS Beaufort SC's Facebook page:

For additional Laurel Bay Health Study information, click here. Questions can be submitted by calling 843.228.6229 or by emailing LaurelBayHealthStudy@usmc.mil.

Here is the YouTube video posted by the concerned mother that has nearly 50,000 views so far:

