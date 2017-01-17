Phase 2 Downtown Streetscape public meeting being held Tuesday

The first public hearing for the Downtown Savannah Streetscape Project in December. (Source: WTOC)

The second phase community meeting on Savannah's Downtown Streetscape Improvement Initiative will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

A meeting for the first phase took place back in December. The project includes improvements for Broughton, Bay, and River streets. Organizers say the meeting will address downtown streetscapes as a whole.

All members of the community are invited to attend. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center at 305 Fahm Street.

