SCAD names actor D.W. Moffett as new chair of film, TV program

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has appointed actor D.W. Moffett chair of the school's film and television department.

Moffett began his tenure last week. As the chair of film and television, he will continue preparing SCAD students for their professional careers in film, television and beyond.

Moffett has more than 300 acting credits that encompass stage, television and film. He is perhaps best known for portraying Joe McCoy on the Emmy Award-winning television series "Friday Night Lights".

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.