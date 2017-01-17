Concerned citizens visit Rep. Buddy Carter over ACA repeal

A large group of concerned citizens are heading to Representative Buddy Carter's Savannah office on Tuesday, bearing valentines and asking him not to take away their access to health care.

Carter cast his vote to expedite repeal of the Affordable Care Act last Friday.

Over 500,000 Georgians are covered through the ACA.

"My son has a pre-existing condition, he is on medicine every day of his life for the rest of his life. He has blood work done four times a year. He has to see a specialist. If we had to pay out of pocket, we would go bankrupt," said Penny Clarke.

HAPPENING NOW protestors preparing to deliver Valentine treats to Buddy Carter's office. They don't want 'Obamacare' repealed. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/7vi2pSbp7d — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) January 17, 2017

Carter voted on Friday to repeal the Affordable Care Act:

Congressman Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (GA-01) voted today in support of the FY 2017 Budget Resolution to provide the tools necessary to repeal Obamacare.



"I am proud to vote today to pave the way for the repeal of Obamacare," said Carter. "This is the first step in an important process to finally get rid of the Obamacare train wreck and resuscitate our broken health care system. With this legislation, my colleagues and I on the Committee on Energy and Commerce will have the opportunity to work on a stable transition to a health care system that is patient-centered and affordable."



S. Con. Res. 3 provides reconciliation instructions to authorizing committees, including the Committee on Energy and Commerce, to allow repeal legislation to move through a fast-track process that can pass with a simple majority in both Chambers of Congress.

