SCMPD safely locates 2 missing persons

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say they have safely located two missing people.

Officials say Derrick Zanders, 15, and James Brown, 57, have been safely located after missing person investigations were launched for both.

Police say Zanders was located on Friday, Jan. 13, when he showed up at a family member’s residence. He was last seen on Nov. 12 and reported missing Dec. 6.

Brown was located Monday, Jan. 16 near Abercorn Street and Deerfield Road. He was reported missing Saturday, Jan. 14, after relatives had no contact with him for several days.

Both Zanders and Brown are in good condition.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.