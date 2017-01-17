Savannah mother speaks after bullet lands in daughter's bedroom during gunfire incident

A Savannah elementary school was placed on lock down Tuesday after nearly 20 shots were fired not far away.

One of the bullets even pierced through a home. It landed inside a little girl's bedroom in the 500 block of Emerald Drive. She wasn't home at the time, but her mother was. When police got to the scene, they showed us where they found dozens of shell casings outside the house, at a playground.

"Bullet hole came through my bedroom window. I called the police. They came and found out it went through the window and then through the wall, and then through my daughter's closet, and then it landed, um...on the wall next to her bed," said Deette Waters.

Police on scene tell us they do not believe the home was a target. They also do not believe anyone was hit.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.