BCSO seeks answers in 2010 HHI cold case murder

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in regards to a 2010 cold case murder.

Investigators say on Jan. 17, 2010, 84-year-old Eleanor McLeod was found deceased in her apartment located in Sandalwood Terrace, in Hilton Head. She was wheelchair bound and relied heavily on caregivers and friends to assist her daily. Forensic autopsy revealed that she was strangled with a ligature, causing her death.

Investigators say a person of interest was identified and interviewed, but no charges were brought because the suspicion fell short of probable cause necessary to make an arrest. A major stumbling block was the fact that the door to McLeod's apartment was frequently left unlocked and was so on the date of her murder - creating the opportunity for anyone to walk in and out - not just the person of interest.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office makes cold case files accessible to the public in hopes that someone might come forward with information that may not have yet been uncovered. No matter how insignificant it may seem, any information offered in reference to a cold case could prove to be the missing link needed to solve the case.

If you have any information regarding this case, you can contact Captain Bob Bromage at 843.255.3402, 843.816.8013, or robertb@bcgov.net. You can also contact CrimeStoppers.

