SCAD security increasing patrols to combat crime

When the sun goes down, crime goes up, which is why SCAD has started to up their security patrols at night.

Starting this month, the school has added patrol cars that will be keeping watch all over downtown and midtown Savannah - but you don't have to be a student to feel the effects of the change.

When we spoke to SCAD and the Downtown Neighborhood Association, they made it clear to us that students and residents would both benefit from the bolstered patrols. They implemented this just a week ago, and already they have seen results. We are told that on their first night out, a Metro Police officer flagged one of the SCAD patrols to mention that they were looking for a potentially dangerous suspect, and gave the SCAD patrol the description. Not 10 minutes later, SCAD's patrol group was able to identify the suspect's location and notify police for a successful arrest to be made. We spent the day talking with students, going class to class, and to locals who live downtown, to see if they can see a change.

"I certainly do feel safer. Anywhere you go downtown, you'll see SCAD cars everywhere. A lot of people are probably annoyed by it, they say that they take time up on the road, but personally, I always feel safe," said SCAD Sophomore, Emily Fry.

"Some of my roommates are really worried about it. Me, not so much, but I mean, if the school feels like it will make us safer, why not," said SCAD Junior, Loic Suberville.

"The key word there is community. We all live here, we all call this our home whether we are here temporarily or at a long-term residence, but I think we have to look out for each other really, just all eyes on deck looking out for our fellow Savannians," said Chassidy Malloy, Downtown Neighborhood Association.

Officials say if you feel threatened as a student and need to get out of a bind, you can call the Safe Ride number if you need a lift around campus and don't feel safe walking. You can also check out the LiveSafe App the school has, where you can anonymously report a crime, receive safety alerts, or alert family or friends of student whereabouts.

Chassidy Malloy of the Downtown Neighborhood Association tells us that as she was walking home the other night, a SCAD security officer pulled over and offered to shadow her walk home to make sure she got there safely - a perfect example of how the whole community can benefit from this.

