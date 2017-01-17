Laurel Bay health concerns to be addressed at town hall meeting

Laurel Bay residents will soon learn more about the ongoing health study in their community.

A review was launched almost two years ago after two families reported that their child was diagnosed with cancer after living at the military housing base. Tuesday night's town hall-styled meeting will not only present those results, but it will also fill residents in on the heating oil tank removal system, which a lot of residents are blaming for the contamination.

The investigation started in June 2015, and since then, at least eight other children received the same news. The Department of Health and Environmental Control, as well as the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center, has been doing what they call soil vapor sampling, which is basically testing the soil for contaminants and determining if and how they are entering homes. The concern at Laurel Bay is that old underground heating tanks are leaking and causing the contamination. The tanks were used to heat the homes at Laurel Bay back in the 50s, but since the 80s, the homes have been switched over to electric, and the tanks were pretty much abandoned in place. Almost 30 years later, the Air Station began removing the tanks and conducting soil and groundwater sampling. A few years later, the government would change vapor intrusion guidelines, prompting the Air Station to conduct even more sampling, but after the reports of child cancer circulated, the Air Station got the Public Health Center involved to conduct their own study.

"They're testing for a multitude of things. They've got to go to the sites collect samples go back and analyze the data, and all that stuff takes time, but they've given us a completion date of 2017, given their ability to test all of the data," said Captain Clay Groover, MCAS Beaufort.

So far, the Marine Corps reports that no samples show signs of vapor intrusion. For some Beaufort County residents, this situation sounds a little too familiar, such as for one gentleman we spoke with, whose daughter was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of six while living at Camp Lejeune.

"We lost one of our daughters to leukemia during that time, and we in the housing, we were at what was about 1000 yards from the dry cleaners they were talking about, but it tells you about fuel tanks and petroleum type things, and I forget the technical name from the dry cleaning fuel, but benzene was one of them," said Ted Clements, Retired Marine Corps.

Benzene is a concern at Laurel Bay. Clements says at Camp Lejeune, the contamination was linked to groundwater, which is the fear of residents at Laurel Bay.

So far, the Marine Corps has tested soil and vapor for more than 30 homes for possible contamination.

There will be another town hall meeting Wednesday inside the Air Station's base theater at 6:30 p.m.

