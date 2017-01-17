Bluffton Town Council decides to move forward with dog park at Oscar Frazier Park

It's been up in the air for more than 10 years now. Should the town of Bluffton have a dog park?

Tuesday night at the town council's quarterly workshop meeting, the decision was "yes". Bluffton Town Council officially gave the go-ahead to start working on plans to have it installed at Oscar Frazier Park.

We went out to Hilton Head Island, where they do have dog parks, to meet with some of the board members of Friends of Bluffton Dog Parks organization. They've been pushing to have the park installed for the last 10 years, and now, they're hoping they can get the go-ahead to make the dream a reality.

"Charlotte wants a park," said Diana Radcliffe.

Radcliffe and her dogs, Charlotte and Teddy, have been waiting for years to have a dog park close to home.

"There are a lot of dogs in Bluffton and most towns that have dog parks are viewed very favorably by people. Those of us who are pet owners like to have a place for the dogs to run around safely. We don't currently have that in Bluffton," said Radcliffe, Friends of Bluffton Dog Parks, Treasurer.

Friends of Bluffton Dog Parks started back in 2006. Getting a dog park in town is their top priority. Over the years, they have made several proposals and currently have over $50,000 raised to install the park.

"I know quite a few people who do want it. I know some people who do not want it. You know, the town went down this road a couple years ago. It just needs to come to an end, whether we're gonna do a dog park or not," said Dan Wood, Bluffton Town Council.

"We've gotten a lot of response; a lot of positive response from people. We've been doing fundraising. They're always very well attended, and we're hoping to put this to bed," Radcliffe said.

