Georgia Southern crash survivor files suit against trucking companies, driver

Attorneys for Megan Richards say she is looking for justice after the crash on Interstate 16 that killed her five nursing student classmates and left her injured to the point her life will never be the same.

It took the entire day to select jurors to hear the case.

Truck driver John Wayne Johnson struck a car of Georgia Southern students and their car struck the car in which Richards was riding.

The lawsuit filed by her and her parents cites Johnson, the trucking company and its parent company.

Tuesday, attorneys asked the 80 prospective jurors if they had connections to the crash victims, the trucking industry or if they'd been in a highway crash themselves.

"We've got a young lady whose life has been changed in radical ways because of a traumatic brain injury,” said Attorney Bob Cheeley.

Opening arguments came late Tuesday afternoon.

“We are here today because the plaintiffs will not accept responsibility for the damage that's been done to Megan's once-healthy body, including her back and her brain,” said Cheeley.

The lawsuit also targets another trucking company whose truck was in a crash earlier that morning and left traffic stopped on the interstate.

Testimony will start Wednesday morning. Richards attorneys expect to call about 20 witnesses.

We will continue to keep you updated on this lawsuit.

Here is how the situation has progressed since the crash in April of 2015.

One year later, the families of the victims settled their lawsuit with Total Transportation.

In June of 2016, truck driver John Wayne Johnson and Total Transportation were indicted.

The next month, charges were dropped against Total Transportation. Johnson was sentenced to serve ten years, five behind bars as long as he follows the terms of his parole.

