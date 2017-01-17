Consider This!: Trump and the media

By week’s end, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as our nation’s 45th President. That is fact. What is also a fact, as president he has to learn that as leader of the free world his words and actions have far greater meaning than they’ve ever had before.

When Trump hosted his reality television show, “The Apprentice”, he would point his finger at someone and tell them they were fired. It was all done in the name of entertainment and we enjoyed it.

But now, when he’s standing in front of the media as the President-elect, and the world is watching, there’s nothing entertaining about seeing him belittle and bully a CNN reporter and labeling his organization’s journalism as fake news.

CNN was the first to report a story that Mr. Trump didn’t like. It was a story that was vetted and met their journalistic standards and ethics. It was a real news story, one that dominated headlines by every news organization across the country and the world. There was nothing fake about the story, but there are some real, dangerous consequences to his actions.

Consider This: A founding principle in the creation of our country and our democracy is a free press. Thomas Jefferson said our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.

He also said the agitation it produces must be submitted to. It is necessary, to keep the waters pure. And that’s the part our soon to be president is struggling with. He likes to control his message, 140 characters at a time, but that’s just not going to be possible once he takes the oath of office come Friday.

KellyAnne Conway, his former Campaign Manager now turned Senior Advisor tells us we should judge Mr. Trump not by his words, but what is in his heart. That’s pretty hard to do when we’re handing him the biggest megaphone in our country.

