Statesboro City Council proposes new funeral procession plan after public outrage

When a funeral procession passes, you expect to see a police officer or two blocking intersections so those attending can follow the hearse to the cemetery.

When a funeral procession passes, you expect to see a police officer or two blocking intersections so those attending can follow the hearse to the cemetery.

A change of policy and a change to tradition.

Statesboro City Council says they got plenty of public backlash after the city told funeral homes they would bill them for the several off-duty officers required to block traffic for funeral processions.

They said they had so many vacancies they had to call in officers to work 249 processions last year.

Tuesday night, they proposed a compromise.

“We're able to assign two officers instead of five or six. That means we still take care of public safety during funeral processions and accommodate those funeral homes too,” said Statesboro Mayor Jan Moore.

The city scheduled a called meeting Thursday morning to approve changes to the policy.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.