Statesboro City Council proposes new funeral procession plan after public outrage

When a funeral procession passes, you expect to see a police officer or two blocking intersections so those attending can follow the hearse to the cemetery.More >>
When a funeral procession passes, you expect to see a police officer or two blocking intersections so those attending can follow the hearse to the cemetery.More >>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.More >>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
If you're planning a special event or an intimate dinner for two, many are praising the culinary skills of Gina Capers-Willis, the owner of "What's Gina Cooking?"More >>
If you're planning a special event or an intimate dinner for two, many are praising the culinary skills of Gina Capers-Willis, the owner of "What's Gina Cooking?"More >>
The Port Wentworth Police Department and GBI are investigating a fatal shooting in the Rice Creek neighborhood on Oak Grove Court near Rice Mill Road.More >>
The Port Wentworth Police Department and GBI are investigating a fatal shooting in the Rice Creek neighborhood on Oak Grove Court near Rice Mill Road.More >>
Several dogs in the Chatham County Animal Shelter have tested positive for Parvo virus in the past several days.More >>
Several dogs in the Chatham County Animal Shelter have tested positive for Parvo virus in the past several days.More >>