Bluffton parent starts petition to push back elementary school start times

A concerned parent is asking the Beaufort County School Board for later school start times.

Bluffton father Chris Donelson spoke at the school board meeting Tuesday night, asking the board to push back the starting time for elementary school students. This year the district shifted start times, now most elementary schools start at 7:45 a.m. An hour earlier from last year.

He recently started an online petition that’s been gaining support over the past week. He says other parents and their students share in his frustration over these early start times.

“Parents across the board are frustrated and little ones are frustrated. The attitudes, eating habits, there’s more so than just an extra hour of school. You know, there goes a lot more with it. These kids are getting, like I said, hangry. They’re hungry and angry at the same time, and I can relate,” said Donelson.

The change.org petition has around 150 signatures from fellow parents and teachers, at last check.

