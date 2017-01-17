SCHP investigates fatal wreck on Alljoy Road in Bluffton

Emergency officials are investigating a fatal crash on Alljoy Road, near Myrtle Island Road in Bluffton.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2003 4D Infinity was traveling south on Alljoy Road Tuesday night around 8:40 p.m. when the driver started to go off the road before over-correcting and striking a tree.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old James Stewart, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to SCHP.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.