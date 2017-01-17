Second meeting held on downtown Savannah streetscape project

A second meeting was held Tuesday night on plans for a downtown Savannah streetscape.

Residents headed out to the Coastal Georgia Center to meet with the consultant firm behind the improvement project. The first phase was launched last month and it includes plans to update Broughton, Bay and River streets.

Tuesday night, consultants went over the project timeline and results from an online survey.

"What we've learned is that everybody wants to create an environment that is friendly to pedestrians. People feel very, very passionate about Savannah. Everybody really told us that this is their home and it's the reason why they live here. We want to bring more people back downtown to really enjoy what Savannah has to offer,” said EDSA consultant, Kona Gray.

Gray tells us the design is about 50 percent complete. He expects construction plans to be made in about three months.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.