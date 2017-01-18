New Diverging Diamond Interchange running smooth so far

The diverging diamond interchange is officially open at the State Route 21 and Interstate 95 interchange in Port Wentworth.

We got our first look at the new Diverging Diamond Interchange in Port Wentworth after the holiday weekend.

As motorists hit the foggy roadways, traffic through the diamond seemed to flow smoothly without any extra delays, but only time will tell whether the new changes will speed up traffic through the heavily congested intersection.

Some WTOC viewers have asked about the timing of the traffic lights. The Georgia Department of Transportation says a seven-day traffic study is underway, and they are closely monitoring the traffic lights and patterns to ensure precision.

Lane closures will continue throughout the week as crews finish grading on the outside shoulders and median.

