SCCPSS hosting Alternative Pathway to Teaching information sessions

If you have a Bachelor's degree and have always wanted to teach, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is hosting The Alternative Pathway to Teaching information sessions on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Attendees will learn the specific requirements to becoming a teacher in Georgia.

There will be four sessions to choose from; 8 a.m., then 12, 4, and 6 p.m., all at the Whitney Complex at 2 Laura Avenue in Savannah.

Registration is required, and you can do so online by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.