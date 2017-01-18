SCCPSS hosting Alternative Pathway to Teaching information sessions

Chatham County Animal Services are not accepting owner surrendered animals at this time after several dogs brought to the shelter tested positive for the Parvovirus.More >>
The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will take place this weekend in Savannah.More >>
The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf resort says construction of its premier meeting and event space located at the Club of Savannah Harbor will be completed this month.More >>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy are recovering after being shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.More >>
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.More >>
