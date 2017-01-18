I-95 Ga Welcome Center closed in Port Wentworth for construction - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

I-95 Ga Welcome Center closed in Port Wentworth for construction

Plan for new Welcome Center. (Source: GDOT) Plan for new Welcome Center. (Source: GDOT)
PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

The State of Georgia Welcome Center site on Interstate 95 southbound in Port Wentworth is now closed to all traffic.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the closure is necessary to complete construction of the new Georgia Welcome Center and surrounding areas.

Signs are up warning drivers that they will not be allowed to exit I-95 during the closure. The work is expected to last about six to eight weeks. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly