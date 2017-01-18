Estill PD seeks wanted individuals

The Estill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating some wanted individuals.

Officials say Tony Singleton is currently wanted on extortion charges, and Lagail Francis is wanted for malicious injury to property.

Singleton is wanted for directing two individuals to retrieve money he was owed by the victim with the threat of bodily injury. By Singleton’s order, the two individuals located the victim, spoke with victim regarding the debt, and presented a firearm while advising the victim of what would happen if did not settle the debt owed to Singleton. Police say they are still trying to identify the suspect who presented the firearm. They are attempting to identify “Keyonnie Sanders” who is affiliated with Singleton and should be considered armed and dangerous. More charges could be forthcoming in this case.

Francis is wanted for damaging the windshield of a vehicle on Bee Street in the Town of Estill.

If you have any information on these wanted individuals, please contact the Estill Police Department at 803.625.3699 or Hampton County Dispatch at 803.943.9261.

