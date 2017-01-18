World renowned poet, educator Nikki Giovanni to speak at Georgia - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

World renowned poet, educator Nikki Giovanni to speak at Georgia Southern

Author and educator, Nikki Giovanni. (Source: Georgia Southern)
STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -

Georgia Southern University is set to welcome world renowned poet and educator Nikki Giovanni for their annual MLK celebration.

Giovanni will present her speech "The Right to Dream". She is set to speak at the Performing Arts center Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. The event is open and free to the public.

