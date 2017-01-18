World renowned poet, educator Nikki Giovanni to speak at Georgia Southern

The Port Wentworth Police Department and GBI are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night in the Rice Creek neighborhood on Oak Grove Court near Rice Mill Road.More >>
Reading was everyone's favorite subject in the Kindergarten class at Savannah Classical Academy on Friday - and the options of what to read were greater than ever.More >>
Georgia Route 25 will be closed to traffic and detoured for two weekends beginning Friday, April 28 and Friday, May 12 for a rehabilitation project on the Houlihan Bridge over the Savannah River.More >>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy are recovering after being shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.More >>
Chatham County Animal Services are not accepting owner surrendered animals at this time after several dogs brought to the shelter tested positive for the Parvovirus.More >>
