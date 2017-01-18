Right WB lane of Islands Expressway closed for debris removal

Debris removal from Hurricane Matthew continues and the work is closing one lane of a busy road in Chatham County.

The right lane of Islands Expressway headed westbound is closed near the Oatland Island Wildlife Center.

Traffic may be backed up Thursday morning as motorists’ head towards downtown Savannah. AshBritt, a disaster recovery contractor, has a staging center in that area for mulching and debris removal from Hurricane Matthew.

The company needs the extra lane for the 80 trucks that drive in and out.

The county expects the lane to be closed until the end of January or early February.

