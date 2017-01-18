SCMPD investigates E 31st Street shooting that injured teen

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old male Tuesday night on East 31st Street.

Officials say at about 10:15 p.m., Metro officers responded to the 1500 block of East 33rd Street and found the teen suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Memorial University Medical Center for treatment.

Reportedly, the teen was injured when shots were fired from a vehicle as he walked on along East 31st Street near Dieter Street.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and say they believe risky behavior involving the teen and suspected shooters to be a factor. Investigators also believe the victim and suspect are acquaintances.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

