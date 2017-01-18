Metro Police identify suspect in property thefts

A man now identified by Savannah-Chatham Metro Police as the suspect in multiple package thefts from porches in west Chatham County last December - has been arrested in Liberty County for similar offenses.

Metro Police say 32-year-old Gregory Welsh was arrested by Hinesville Police on Tuesday, Jan. 17, on several larceny charges. He is being held at the Liberty County Jail. He's facing five theft by taking charges for the Dec. 30 incidents in Savannah, as well as similar charges in the cities of Hinesville and Richmond Hill, in addition to Liberty, McIntosh, and Bryan counties.

A search warrant was obtained on Jan. 9 for Welsh's Midway storage unit. During the search, Metro found many of their victims' packages located in the unit. Welsh reportedly stole the packages from the porches of multiple Savannah residences before driving away in a black Jeep Liberty. Two incidents took place in the Bradley Point South neighborhood, including one near Saybrook Point and Concordia Drive, and another near Amherst Way and Tweet Point. Soon after, additional incidents occurred near the intersection of Putters Place and Al Henderson Boulevard, as well as the 200 block of Meadowlark Circle.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

