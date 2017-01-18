White House recognizes letter from Beaufort County teen

A Beaufort County family is experiencing some excitement after their daughter's letter addressed to President Obama was featured in the White House's website.

Seventeen-year-old Ambriance Lamar is one of seven people who were chosen to have their letters posted. At the age of two, Lamar contracted the West Nile Virus and was paralyzed on her left side, affecting her ability to walk and talk. Through dedication and persistence, she was able to walk again but never regained full use of her voice.

In the letter, she expresses how Obama has been a champion for people with disabilities, citing the motto "yes we can," and referencing a deadly officer-involved shooting involving a deaf man. Lamar explained the purpose of her letter.

"It's about me myself and the people with disabilities, and I feel there should be a new way, different way to be able to communicate," Lamar said.

Ambriance has also been working on proposing some state legislature changes that will identify people with speech disabilities on their license plate or driver's license in case they get pulled over.

Ambriance actually received an official parcel from the White House on Wednesday afternoon. We'll let you know what was inside on the News at 11 p.m.

