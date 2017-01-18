Four SCCPSS board members sworn in for start of new term

A new year brings a new term for some members of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board of Education.

Four people were sworn in for districts one, two, three and seven.

WTOC spoke with District 2 representative about issues they were focusing on for this term. She told us school performance is always a top priority for the board.

"Academic performance is always a perennial issue. It's something that we constantly want to improve because the better academic experience you have, the more prepared they're going to be for careers. Whether they're in industry, private industry, military or academia. So, academic performance is something that we're constantly working on, even as you improve you want to see that much better,” said District 2 Representative Dionne Hoskins-Brown.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.