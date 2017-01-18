Over 1,000 crashes on I-16 in 3 years between I-95 and I-516

All eyes are on Interstate 16 as Georgia Governor Nathan Deal announced that plans to widen the interstate will remain the top priority this year.

The plans include widening east and westbound lanes between I-95 and I-516. They'll actually be adding an additional lane, so east and westbound will go from two lanes to three lanes.

According to GDOT officials, this will be one of the largest projects outside of Metro Atlanta. It includes widening I-16 in addition to reconstructing the I-95 corridor. It is in the state's fast track plan, as construction is expected to begin in 2018 and end by 2021, which also happens to be when the deepening of the ports will be complete. These added lanes will also help accommodate more trucks that will be coming and going from the ports. Crews will widen both directions by taking over space in the median. They will also add a barrier wall to protect drivers from possibility crossing over into oncoming traffic should they lose control of their car.

"With this widening, we are hoping that will increase safety for residents by giving you an extra travel lane, by giving people extra room to move," said Jill Nagel, GDOT Spokesperson.

The reason this project is on the state's list of top priorities is because of the number of crashes on this stretch of road.

"I'm glad that it's finally getting done."

Drivers like Chase Clark say improvements on I-16 between the I-95 corridor and I-516 are long overdue

According to GDOT, there have been more than 1,100 crashes between 2013 and 2015. Not to mention at least 10 people who have been killed near the I-95 interchange in the last two years.

Officials say more than 50 percent of the crashes are rear-end collisions, which is exactly what happened to Clark a couple of weeks ago.

"I was rear-ended right over the overpass actually,” said Clark.

But GDOT officials say plans to improve this area are now on the fast track after Gov. Deal announced this GDOT project will take priority over other major improvement projects around the state.

"This is moving along very rapidly.”

The plans include adding a third lane to both the east and westbound lanes of I-16 and crews will re-structure the I-95 interchange by eliminating the dangerous lanes where drivers merge on and off I-16.

"There will be two flyovers and when I say flyovers, it's bridges that will actually go over 95,” said Nagel.

Most of the drivers we spoke Wednesday say they are relieved to hear something is finally being done.

"I don't feel safe, that's why I don't like coming to Savannah.”

Especially those like Leslie Reese who avoids this deadly stretch of road in fear of becoming a statistic herself.

"Oh my gosh. With everything that’s been going on lately. I feel so bad for the people that this has happened to,” said Leslie Reese.

Construction is expected to start in 2018 and will be completed by 2021, which also happens to be when the deepening of the ports will be complete.

These added lanes will also help accommodate more trucks that will be coming and going from the ports.

