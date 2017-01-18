SCCPSS increasing teacher recruitment efforts, currently 14 vacancies

Now, there is a nationwide shortage of teachers.

Chances are if you live in Savannah, it is affecting the classroom your child is in. Wednesday, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System held a meeting to talk about ways to get more teachers on-board.

Savannah public schools started the school year by hiring 425 new teachers, which sounds like a lot but they still have 23 vacancies. They have been chipping away at that number and today have 14 teaching positions that need to be filled.

The board now brainstorming ways to fill those voids in your kid’s classrooms, that means hitting up more job fairs, advertising for help over new websites and social media and coming up with ways to create positions for people who have a college degree but not specifically in educations.

We were given an example of that Wednesday. They have a teacher in the district right now that was a 20-year attorney in Savannah, does not have an education background but still, has a position in the classroom.

That situation worked out just fine. They were also named Teacher of the Year by the board.

Besides teachers, the Savannah-Chatham Public School System is also working on recruiting and retaining bus drivers.

At the beginning of the year, there were not enough drivers to cover routes, so the district went from 338 routes to 320. Right now, they are looking to hire up to 64 drivers through monthly job fairs.

