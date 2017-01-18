20th annual Southern Coast Heart Ball to take place in February

The 20th annual Southern Coast Heart Ball is coming up soon, and this year's theme is Cirque D' Amour.

The black-tie ball raises money for the American Heart Association. A non-profit that specializes in research, education and intervention to help prevent heart disease among Americans.

"Heart Disease is the number one killer of Americans across the board. Number one killer in men, number one killer in women. So the funding for the American Heart Association that goes towards research, community interventions, all the things that the association is able to do, is helped in part by fundraisers like this,” said 2017 Southern Coast Heart Ball Chairman, Dr. Atul Gupta.

The Heart Ball will take place at the Westin Hilton Head Resort and Spa on February 4.

Tickets are still available.

For more information on the ball, please click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.