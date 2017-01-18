Hometown Hero: Beaufort girls help marsh rescue

During their play date on Monday, eight-year-old Lilly Pike and five-year-old Isabelle McClam were right where they wanted to be. Turns out - right where had to be, too.

"Lilly and I went outside to play,’’ said Isabelle. “And we saw somebody in the marsh."

"I ran inside and got an adult,’’ added Lilly. “And we called 9-1-1.’’

A young man's dog had run into the marsh, and when he went in after her, he got stuck in the pluff mud and could not get back to shore. The girls, who were off for the MLK holiday, had just stepped outside.

"I opened the door,’’ said Sissy McClam, Isabelle’s mother, “and turned around to go back to my bedroom, and here comes Lilly and my daughter saying, 'Miss Sissy, I hear somebody yelling help, but I can't see him, He's in the marsh behind your house.’’

Sissy McClam could see how dangerous the situation was, even after the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department arrived.

"Once you put one foot in there and it goes down, you pull this one up, and the next thing you know, it sucks around you,’’ she said. “It's like quicksand. You can't do anything.’’

"What we found when we found the victim in the marsh was a person who was completely trapped,’’ added Chief Reece Bertholf, of the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Dept. “He was unable to get out from the pluff mud and there's no doubt in my mind, these two little girls by knowing what to do when they heard someone call for help saved this person's life.’’

The man was rescued and ultimately was alright because Isabelle and Lilly, two little WTOC Hometown Heroes acted quickly and wisely.

"I was nervous and scared at the same time,’’ said Lilly. “But I was relieved when he got out of there.’’

"They're very responsible little girls and they did the right thing,’’ added Bertholf. “They're cute as a button and we're very proud of them here in Beaufort.’’

