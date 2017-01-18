Will 2017 be a good year for business in Georgia?

Do you need a job? If so, it looks like 2017 could be your year!

In fact, it looks like it will be a solid year for business in Georgia all around.

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Economic Outlook Luncheon at the Trade and Convention Center Wednesday.

Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia presented their projection for Georgia showing a stronger year than last year.

They believe there will be more jobs, lower unemployment rates, and stronger personal income growth.

"A lot of opportunity. For the last two years we've seen things getting better and certainly that should continue," said Sam McCachern, chairman of the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce.

While 2017's projections are better than last year's, Georgia's GDP rate is predicted to be below average. So, this year we can expect modest economic growth.

"I would call this a healthy growth rate. We're definitely trending up. If you look at the time over the last five years, we are continuing to trend up and it's going to be positive from a lot of different perspectives," said Ben Ayers, Dean of the Terry College of Business at UGA.

A record-breaking number of people showed up at the meeting to listen to the presentations. Those with the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce say there were about 550 people in attendance when normally they expect around 400 people.

