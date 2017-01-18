Fire destroys family-owned business in Swainsboro

An Emanuel County family is devastated after their cabinet business on South Coleman Street was destroyed by fire, early Wednesday morning.

Swainsboro Fire Chief Mike Strobridge says the 911 call came in from a Swainsboro Cabinet Company employee, just before 8 a.m. When the first crews arrived on scene, the fire was already fully-involved.

Chief Strobridge requested full in-county aid, as well as additional help from Metter Fire Department. Crews from Garfield, Twin City, Dellwood, Adrian, and Oak Park all responded. No injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate. The chief says more information should be available Thursday.

The building was a total loss.

