Multiple vehicles involved in fatal wreck in Bluffton

Three vehicles were involved in a fatal wreck on Highway 278 near Rose Hill Way in Bluffton.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a red 2016 Toyota four-door was traveling east on Hwy 278 and was attempting to turn left on Rose Hill Way. While the car was turning, a 2009 Suzuki sports bike struck the passenger side of the car.
The motorcycle driver was thrown from the bike and struck the front windshield of a bus stopped at a red light. That driver has been identified as 32-year-old Julius Cohen, of Seabrook.
No one else was hurt.
