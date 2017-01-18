Multiple vehicles involved in fatal wreck in Bluffton

Three vehicles were involved in a fatal wreck on Highway 278 near Rose Hill Way in Bluffton.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a red 2016 Toyota four-door was traveling east on Hwy 278 and was attempting to turn left on Rose Hill Way. While the car was turning, a 2009 Suzuki sports bike struck the passenger side of the car.

The motorcycle driver was thrown from the bike and struck the front windshield of a bus stopped at a red light. That driver has been identified as 32-year-old Julius Cohen, of Seabrook.

No one else was hurt.

