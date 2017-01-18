Rape suspect arrested on E. 34th St., shots fired at officers

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department arrested a suspected rapist on Wednesday night.

Harry Scott, 43, was arrested at a residence in the 1000 block of East 34th Street. Shots were fired at officers from the residence, according to police.

SCMPD SWAT officers took Scott into custody without returning fire.

Scott was arrested for an alleged sexual assault at his residence on Waters Avenue in the early morning hours on Tuesday. This incident was reported to SCMPD on Jan. 18. The victim, a female in her 20s, was acquainted with Scott.

Scott is charged with rape, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He also faces two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Anyone with additional information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

